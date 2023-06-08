Entertainment

Expect massive 'Leo,' 'Thalapathy68' updates on Vijay's birthday this month

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 08, 2023, 01:04 pm 1 min read

'Leo' first glimpse is likely to come on Vijay's birthday this month

Thalapathy Vijay is a synonym for superstardom. The bonafide star of Tamil cinema is known for his suave, distinct style and his fans are devoted to him. His upcoming film Leo with Lokesh Kanagaraj is in the buzz and reports suggest that fans will get the first glimpse of the film on Vijay's birthday on June 22. Fans are naturally excited about this update.

'Thalapathy68' title reveal and more about 'Leo'

Apart from Leo's first glimpse, the makers of Thalapathy68 are expected to reveal the title of the film on Vijay's birthday, too. Vijay's Leo is set to release on October 19, 2023. The film promises a stellar cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, and Priya Anand, among others. It will be exciting to see if this film fits into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

