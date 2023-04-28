Entertainment

Box office prediction: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' will activate minting mode

Box office prediction: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' will activate minting mode

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 28, 2023, 11:44 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office prediction

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II is one of the most anticipated films of this year. After the humongous success of the first installment, fans are finally happy as Part 2 has been released in theaters. Box office trends are quite favorable, especially after Ponniyin Selvan: I raked in over Rs. 500 crore globally. Let's see what early reports suggest about the film.

Anticipation and early trends are quite good

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the period drama is set to earn around Rs. 30 crore on Friday—Rs. 25 crore (Tamil), Rs. 2 crore (Hindi), Rs. 3 crore (other languages). The film is releasing pan-India. The ensemble cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. It is an AR Rahman musical.

Twitter Post