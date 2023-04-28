Entertainment

Box office: 'Virupaksha' aims Rs. 50 crore mark

Box office: 'Virupaksha' aims Rs. 50 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 28, 2023, 10:36 am 1 min read

'Virupaksha' box office collections

Virupaksha is the recently released Telugu film and the supernatural horror mystery is doing really well at the box office. Currently, the limelight is on the Telugu industry after the success of RRR and it has benefitted the films. It received positive reviews from critics. It is pitted against Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Jeet's Chengiz.

This weekend will be a test of time

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kartik Varma Dandu directorial earned Rs. 2.75 crore which is a slight drop from Wednesday's Rs. 3.2 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 40.55 crore. This weekend will be crucial. The cast includes Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Ravi Krishna, among others. It is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

Twitter Post