Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK108' is now titled 'Bhagavanth Kesari'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 08, 2023, 12:57 pm 1 min read

'NBK108' is now titled 'Bhagavanth Kesari'

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the quintessential superstars of Telugu films. The actor has over 100 projects in his filmography and now director Anil Ravipudi has revealed the title of their upcoming film—Bhagavanth Kesari. The director shared a poster featuring Balakrishna on Twitter and as per the look, it is touted to be an action entertainer. Fans are excited about this collaboration.

Cast and crew of the film

Ravipudi tweeted, "Extremely proud to present our Hero, The one & only #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in & as #BhagavanthKesari." The cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal among others. It will mark Rampal's Telugu debut. The music is helmed by Thaman S. The project is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The project was earlier called NBK108.

