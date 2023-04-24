Entertainment

Viral post: Anupam Kher teases Anil Kapoor over oxygen therapy

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 24, 2023, 03:30 pm 3 min read

Anil Kapoor's oxygen therapy sparked hilarious comment from friend and actor Anupam Kher

Anil Kapoor is aging like a fine wine, and it seems like the actor has found the "secret to reverse aging," or so his friend, actor Anupam Kher claims. In a new video, Kapoor can be seen taking oxygen therapy and Kher jokingly suggests that the contraption might be Kapoor's secret to looking young! This video is a perfect cure for your Monday blues.

'Kapoor saab, are you preparing to land on the moon?'

Kher and Kapoor are tied with a bond of friendship that dates over more than three decades. On Monday, Kher took to Twitter to share a video, the caption of which read: "Kapoor Saab! You haven't told, me you are preparing to land on the moon? Unless this machine has something to do with your jawaani ka raaz (secret to staying young)?"

Fans flooded the comment section with hilarious responses

As soon as Kher dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section and speculated if this is actually Kapoor's "anti-aging secret." Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Jhakaas, this definitely seems to be that secret for his jawaani." Another user wrote, "Mr. India Time machine. This is his anti-aging secret. He is going to the past to make himself look young forever."

Oxygen therapy is a part of Kapoor's unique workout

If you're wondering why Kapoor is taking such an intense-looking oxygen therapy, then let us tell you it's all part of his unique workout. Apparently, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor is preparing for his next film Fighter, which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Known for his dedication to fitness, Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to fit perfectly into the role.

What is oxygen therapy?

Oxygen therapy can be understood as a way to exercise with an oxygen mask, which is said to be a great way to reduce the physical stress of exercise. According to Medline Plus, this treatment provides a person with extra oxygen to breathe in.

Have you seen glimpses of his rigorous workout regime recently?

Kapoor continues to defy the laws of aging and inspire us to live our life to the fullest. Earlier this month, the actor shared glimpses of his intense workout in an Instagram post in which he was seen exercising shirtless at -110 degree Celsius. Kapoor captioned the video, "The time to be naughty at 40 is gone...it's time to be sexy at 60."