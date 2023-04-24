Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Why does Ayushmann Khurrana's #DreamGirl 2 keep getting delayed

Why does 'Dream Girl 2' getting pushed and how will it impact the movie?

One of the biggest hits of Ayushmann Khurrana's career, Dream Girl (2019) was praised for its performances, rooted storyline, and humor. Now, about four years later, the makers have teased its sequel Dream Girl 2, which will witness Khurrana reprising his role as Pooja. However, its release date has been shrouded in sheer confusion, and it's currently scheduled to arrive on August 25, 2023.

This is why the film needs more time

Ektaa R Kapoor, the film's producer explained, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face." "We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience. The VFX work is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product."

Project was assigned numerous release dates previously

This is not the first release date announced by the makers of Dream Girl 2. In September 2022, the makers had locked the release date of June 29, 2023. However, a few days later, it was preponed and June 23 was announced as the next date. Then, a new promo was released, which said that the movie will premiere theatrically on July 7, 2023.

Which other movies got delayed due to VFX?

Dream Girl 2 is not the first film to have hit a roadblock due to VFX problems. Earlier, Ayan Mukerji's passion project Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was delayed by several years because it is a highly VFX-centric film. More recently, Om Raut's ambitious mythological drama Adipurush—led by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon—is also running behind schedule due to the same reason.

Why are numerous delays a problem?

While it's understandable that a film's team requires more time to furnish a project before releasing it, at times, the audience's patience begins to wear thin when the project is delayed multiple times. Not just that, the buzz surrounding it also runs the risk of dying down, and at times, such postponements lead to the movie becoming a butt of jokes online (eg: Brahmastra).

Here's everything else to know about 'Dream Girl 2'

Ananya Panday will play the leading lady in Dream Girl 2. The film is a multistarrer and is embellished by several veterans such as Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, and Seema Pahwa. Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in supporting roles. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who helmed the first part, will direct this one, too.