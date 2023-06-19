Entertainment

NewJeans collaborates with 'The Powerpuff Girls' for second EP

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 19, 2023 | 11:18 am 2 min read

NewJeans is set to drop a new album in July

K-pop group NewJeans is all set to make a comeback and take the world by storm! On Monday, ADOR, NewJeans's agency, announced the release of the group's second EP titled Get Up on July 21. The exciting news is that for their upcoming music video, the group will be collaborating with the incredibly popular American animated show, The Powerpuff Girls, created by Warner Bros.

Why does this story matter?

NewJeans—consisting of members Hanni, Haerin, Hyein, Minji, and Danielle—made their debut in July 2022 and gained fame with their hit singles Attention and Hype Boy. Their popularity skyrocketed within a few months—thanks to tracks like Ditto and OMG. NewJeans is currently preparing for its first fan meeting, and ahead of it, they raised excitement among fans by announcing a collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls.

Collaboration is in celebration of the show's 25th anniversary

Unveiling the details for NewJeans's comeback, ADOR shared that the EP will feature six tracks including New Jeans, Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, Get Up, and ASAP. The first track—New Jeans—serves as the prologue to the album and will be accompanied by an MV created in collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls. This collaboration is a special celebration of the cartoon show's 25th anniversary.

Check out the teaser below!

NewJeans's 'Get Up' to have triple title songs

According to ADOR, the album will consist of triple title songs, including Super Shy, ETA, and Cool With You. Each of these songs will be accompanied by a music video. Along with sharing a teaser, ADOR also revealed that the tracks New Jeans and Super Shy will be pre-released on July 7 while NewJeans's second EP, Get Up will be released on July 21.

'Omg! I can't even process this...,' fans shared their excitement

On the teaser post, Bunnies (NewJeans's fans) shared their excitement, with one user commenting, "NewJeans is always doing the unexpected." Another user tweeted, "Powerpuff Girls are my childhood. You go girlies! (sic)." Notably, the American animated TV series—created by Craig McCracken—featured Powerpuff Girls, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. The series, set in the fictional city of Townsville, was first aired in 1998 on Cartoon Network.

