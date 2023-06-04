Entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam birth anniversary: Revisiting iconic singer's National Award-winning songs

SP Balasubrahmanyam birth anniversary: Revisiting iconic singer's National Award-winning songs

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 04, 2023, 02:15 am 2 min read

Remembering legendary Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on his birth anniversary

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, fondly known as SP Balasubrahmanyam, was a legendary Indian playback singer who mesmerized audiences with his captivating voice. Making his debut as a playback singer in 1966, he sang over 40,000 songs in multiple Indian languages. Although the singer-actor-producer passed away in 2020, his musical legacy continues to shine bright, and on his birth anniversary, we celebrate his National Award-winning songs.

'Omkaara Nadhaanu' (1980)

Balasubrahmanyam received his first National Film Award for his exceptional work in the 1980 Telugu film, Sankarabharanam, where his rendition of Omkaara Nadhaanu won hearts nationwide. The song showcased the singer's mastery of classical music, demonstrating his exceptional vocal prowess and deep understanding of the composition's intricacies. Helmed by K Vishwanath, the film received critical acclaim and has achieved cult status over the years.

'Tere Mere Beech Mein' (1981)

Tere Mere Beech Mein is a timeless romantic song from the 1981 Hindi film Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which garnered Balasubrahmanyam the prestigious National Award for Best Male Playback Singer. The music is composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and the lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi. Balasubrahmanyam's rendition of the song is undeniably mesmerizing, as he effortlessly infuses depth and emotion into every note.

'Vedam Anuvanuvuna Nadam' (1983)

In the musical drama Sagara Sangamam, which featured acclaimed actors Kamal Haasan, Jaya Prada, and Sarath Babu, Balasubrahmanyam lent his vocals to a total of five songs in the film's playlist. Among these songs, Vedam Anuvanuvuna Nadam earned Balasubrahmanyam the prestigious National Award for Best Male Playback Singer. The film was written and directed by K Viswanath—one of the greatest auteurs of Telugu cinema.

'Cheppaalani Undi' (1988)

Over time, Balasubrahmanyam honed his ability to infuse songs with the perfect emotional range, making them memorable. In a remarkable feat, Balasubrahmanyam received the National Award once again in 1988 for his rendition of the song Cheppaalani Undi, from the Telugu film Rudraveena (1988). The film itself garnered three National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Music Direction.

'Thanga Thamarai' (1995)

Balasubrahmanyam also received the National Award for the song Thanga Thamarai from the highly-acclaimed Tamil film Minsaara Kanavu in 1996. Helmed by Rajiv Menon, the musical romantic film garnered widespread critical acclaim upon its release. The film's soundtrack, composed by AR Rahman, was highly praised, and Balasubrahmanyam's rendition of Thanga Thamarai further solidified his status as a revered and accomplished singer in the industry.