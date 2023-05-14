Entertainment

'End of era': 5 K-pop groups disbanded in 2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 14, 2023, 08:25 pm 2 min read

Check out the list of K-pop groups disbanded in 2023

K-pop girl group Everglow has been a hot topic on Twitter due to concerns about their future. Fans are worried about its lengthy hiatus and the lack of updates on the comeback since its last release in December 2021 with the title track Pirate, from the album Return of the Girl. In light of this, we explore the K-pop groups that disbanded in 2023.

SNUPER

The six-member boy group SNUPER made a splashing debut in 2015 with the mini album, Shall We, through which it gained massive popularity. After over seven years of activity, the members decided not to renew their WIDMAY Entertainment contracts on May 3. SNUPER leader Taewoong posted a handwritten letter and shared that they "will cheer each other on from separate places in the future."

Brave Girls

Brave Girls, consisting of members Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna, announced its disbandment following the expiration of their contract with BRAVE Entertainment on February 16. It officially wrapped up activities with their last digital single, titled Goodbye, released the same day. Despite debuting in 2011, the group reportedly rose to prominence with their 2017 song Rollin, which gained popularity in 2021.

MOMOLAND

The members of MOMOLAND—which debuted in 2016—comprising Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, Jooie, Ain, and Nancy, parted ways from the group activities and terminated their exclusive MLD Entertainment contract upon expiration in February. Nancy penned a long letter on February 14, addressing the group's heartbroken fans. She wrote, "After a really long thought, the six of us...decided to take a step forward towards our dreams."

LOONA Odd Eye Circle

LOONA, also known as 이달의 소녀 (translates to Girl of The Month), built an intensely passionate fanbase over seven years in the K-pop industry. Odd Eye Circle, the second sub-unit of LOONA, consisting of members JinSoul, Choerry, and Kim Lip, was disbanded on January 13 after their Blockberry Creative contracts were terminated. Its debut EP, Mix & Match, released in 2017, topped international charts.

D1CE

After being active for over three years, it was officially announced that the five-member K-pop group had been disbanded on January 20. Formed under D1CE Entertainment, the group debuted on August 1, 2019, with its extended play, Wake Up: Roll the World. The news of their disbandment shocked their fandom, who didn't see this coming and expressed disappointment over social media.