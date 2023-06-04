Entertainment

Happy birthday, Priyamani: Revisiting most celebrated roles of actor

Happy birthday to actor Priyamani!

National Film Award recipient Priyamani has turned 39! An actor who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada projects, she made her debut in the industry in 2003 through Evare Athagadu and has been active in the industry for over two decades now. She is also celebrated for her dancing prowess! On her birthday, we revisit some of her most popular roles.

'Paruthiveeran'

The romantic drama film came out in 2007 and starred Karthi as the titular character. This is the film that won Priyamani the National Film Award, and her intense, lifelike performance as a gang rape survivor was duly lauded by both critics and the audience. Directed by Ameer, the movie reportedly ran theatrically for over a year due to huge demand.

'Raavan'

Raavan marked the Hindi debut of Priyamani, and she played the role of Jamuni, Beera's (Abhishek Bachchan) sister. Since Raavan was inspired by Ramayana, Priyamani's character was based on Surpanakha, who was demon king Raavan's sister. Though Priyamani had a brief part, she played the role of a battered and bruised woman to perfection and was easily one of the standouts of the film.

'Raam'

Priyamani made her Kannada debut through Raam, co-starring late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. It was directed by K Madesh. IMDb describes the plot as follows, "Pooja's rich uncles try to forcibly marry her off and Raam rescues her from this marriage. She falls in love with him, but her uncles don't approve of him. Now it is up to Raam to win their hearts."

'The Family Man'

Amazon Prime Video's web series The Family Man has helped Priyamani garner a fanbase amongst the Hindi-speaking audience more than ever before. Her camaraderie and partnership with Srikant (Manoj Bajpyaee) drip through the screen, and her ability to emote a range of feelings through her eyes further helps her breathe life into her role as Suchitra, a working woman and Srikant's support system.