Entertainment

TXT scripts history; ties NCT 127's Billboard 200 longest-charting record

TXT scripts history; ties NCT 127's Billboard 200 longest-charting record

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 04, 2023, 12:43 am 2 min read

K-pop boy band TXT (Tomorrow X Together) records a new career high with their latest mini album, 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION'

K-pop boy band TXT (Tomorrow X Together) made waves with their debut EP The Dream Chapter: Star in 2019. Now, let's fast forward to the present moment, where the group's latest triumph continues to unfold. After its initial release in January, their fifth mini album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, is defying expectations and has now spent 17 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

Why does this story matter?

In November 2022, HYBE revealed that the group would release its fifth mini-album in January 2023, which would mark the beginning of a new series for the beloved boyband.

This series follows their previous releases, The Dream Chapter and The Chaos Chapter.

Their mini-album Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, released in May 2022, served as an interlude between the previous chapter and The Name Chapter.

TXT's remarkable Billboard 200 chart achievements

In a remarkable feat, TXT has tied NCT 127's record as the second-longest-charting male K-pop artist on the Billboard 200. Notably, TXT's EP has been on the chart for 17 consecutive weeks, and on Saturday, the album leaped to No. 134, marking the third consecutive week of upward momentum. Currently, BTS remains the only K-pop group to have charted for more than 17 weeks.

'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' became best-selling album in US

Upon its initial release in January, TXT's album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, secured the No. 1 spot on the coveted Billboard 200 chart. Notably, it also reportedly achieved the largest US sales week of any artist for the entire 2023. Even to this day, the EP proudly holds the esteemed title of the best-selling album of the year in the US across all genres.

Know more about TXT's album 'TEMPTATION'

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION—released through BigHit Music and Republic Records—consists of five tracks total: lead single Sugar Rush Ride, Devil by the Window, Happy Fools, Tinnitus, and Farewell, Neverland. BigHit Music reported on January 10 that the group's mini-album has sold a staggering 1.56M copies in pre-orders. According to the label, by January 25, pre-orders surpassed 2.16M copies, a new career high for TXT.