Javed Ali-Akriti Kakar collaborate for new song 'Socho Zara'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 03, 2023, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Popular playback singers Javed Ali and Akriti Kakar have recently collaborated on a new song titled Socho Zara. It was produced by Minara Akter and was released on the Minara Music YouTube channel on Thursday. Legendary music composer Lalit Pandit has composed the music, while the video stars actors Sahil Phull and Neet Mahal, with direction by Zeeshan Sultanuz Zaman.

Singers shared their thoughts on song

While sharing his experience about the song, Ali said, "Socho Zara is a romantic song. It's a duet song Akriti, and I have sung it. And it's a great feeling. Lalit ji has composed it fantastically. I am really very happy and looking forward to the song." Kakar added, "Socho Zara is a very beautiful timeless composition, the kind that is very essential today."

Interestingly, Ali recorded song in US

In a conversation with IANS, Ali also spoke about how he recorded this number. "I first received a scratch from Lalit sir. I didn't dub this song in India. I have dubbed it in New Jersey, America, as I was touring that time... It was a very fun experience while recording this song. I have sung this song with a lot of passion."

Ali spoke about Kakar, composer Lalit Pandit

The Tu Hi Haqeeqat singer also underlined the role of his collaborators. "Lalit ji is a legendary artist and music composer. The best part is sir has kept the song as it is the way I had dubbed; he did not make any changes." "Akriti is a very talented singer... I think people will like the combination of Akriti and me together," he added.

Careers: Revisit duo's most popular songs

Some of Ali's most famous songs include Guzaarish, Srivalli, Deewana Kar Raha Hai, Jashn-E-Baharaa, Kun Faya Kun, Tu Jo Mila, and Tum Tak, among many others. He has collaborated with music composers such as AR Rahman, Pritam, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, among others. Kakar, on the other hand, has lent her voice to numbers like Saturday Saturday, Tha Kar Ke, and Khudaya Khair.