Happy birthday, Sarika: Films she did with Kamal Haasan

Jun 03, 2023

Sarika, mother of Shruti Haasan, is celebrating her 63rd birthday on Saturday (June 3)

Bollywood actor Sarika turned 63 years old on Saturday (June 3). She started her career as a child artist and has been part of several films including last year's Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai. In 2022, Sarika also made her OTT debut with Modern Love Mumbai. Meanwhile, take a look at films in which she worked with her former husband, Kamal Haasan.

'Tik Tik Tik'

Tik Tik Tik marked the first film that the former couple worked together as co-stars. It revolves around a photographer who is a suspect in the murders of three supermodels killed under mysterious circumstances. While Haasan played the role of the photographer in this Tamil film, Sarika essayed the character of Miss India in a guest appearance. It was released in 1981.

'Raaj Tilak'

Raaj Tilak marked the second collaboration between Sarika and Haasan. The movie featured an ensemble cast comprising Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt, Madan Puri, Ranjeeta, Reena Roy, and others. Haasan was seen as Suraj while Sarika played the role of a gypsy. It was released in the year 1984.

'Karishmaa'

Sarika and Haasan acted in only three films together, with Karishmaa being the last movie that featured them as co-stars. Directed by IV Sasi, it also starred Danny Denzongpa, Raza Murad, Tina Munim, Swaroop Sampat, and Jagdeep, among others. Its music was composed by RD Burman. Interestingly, it was a Hindi remake of their first film together, Tik Tik Tik.

'Hey Ram'

One of the best films of their individual careers is the 2000 movie Hey Ram, directed, written, and produced by Haasan. While it starred him in the lead along with Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji, Sarika joined as a costume designer. It won three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor (Atul Kulkarni), Best Costume Design (Sarika), and Best Special Effects (Manthra).