Who had best acting debut in Indian films? Netizens debate

Written by Isha Sharma May 25, 2023, 05:59 pm 2 min read

There is always a certain amount of excitement and anticipation before an actor makes their debut—If the film lands well, it can be an excellent breakthrough for the artist and open the pathway for similar roles. In case the project suffers commercially, even then, the actors' launch doesn't go unnoticed. Recently, IMDb asked Twitter users about their favorite Indian debuts. Here's how people responded.

Deepika Padukone, SRK, and Hrithik Roshan were the top picks

Some of the most common answers that have emerged from the discussion are Shah Rukh Khan in Deewana, Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om, Mrunal Thakur (Telugu debut) in Sita Ramam, Ishaan Khatter in Beyond the Clouds, Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!, Rajkummar Rao in Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha, and Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, among others.

These are some other actors whose debuts were immensely loved

While cinephiles seem to have mostly agreed on the above names, some other actors' debuts also cropped up. These are Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kia (his first film in a leading role, but not his debut), Gayatri Joshi in Swades, Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year, Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Iruvar, among others.

Take a look at the discussion here

Does a bad debut impact an actor's career?

While a terrific debut can make an actor an overnight star, naturally, not all debuts turn into successes. For instance, Ranbir Kapoor's Saawariya was a colossal dud, but in the next few years, Kapoor established himself as someone who isn't restricted by any genre. He is also dubbed the "next big superstar." Katrina Kaif also had a forgetful debut in the form of Boom.

These actors will soon be stepping into showbiz

Speaking of actors who are soon to make their acting debuts, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Yuvraj Menda will step into the industry with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In addition to them, Pashmina Roshan (Hrithik Roshan's niece) and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's daughter) will also be making their debuts with Ishq Vishk Rebound and Bedhadak respectively, though their release dates are unconfirmed.