Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Afwaah' shouldn't have been released in theaters, says Nawazuddin

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Afwaah' shouldn't have been released in theaters, says Nawazuddin

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 26, 2023, 11:07 am 3 min read

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed that releasing 'Afwaah' on lesser screens was the reason behind not getting numbers

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a slew of releases this year, including Jogira Sara Ra Ra on Friday. Siddiqui, who's known for his method acting, was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah which tanked at the box office, despite good reviews. In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, Siddiqui spoke about Afwaah's failure, his upcoming title Haddi, and he stood by his comments on depression.

Siddiqui on why 'Afwaah' failed in the theaters

I think that it shouldn't have been released (theatrically) if it was to release on 50-60 screens. The box office questions should be asked to those who decide on its screening. I'm an actor; my job is to deliver the best of my performance, instead of thinking about how many screens has the film been released on or being concerned about box office numbers.

How he prepared to play a transgender in 'Haddi'

While preparing for the role in Haddi, I didn't think that I was playing a transgender. Instead, I thought that I was going to essay a female character. It is so because every transgender feels complete only when they become a female. It is their wish. For me, it was a better opportunity to keep that in my mind and prepare for the character.

On the controversy around his recent 'depression' statement

If a person says I've everything yet I'm depressed, then the wrong message is sent across. I believe if your thoughts are creating a disease, then you shouldn't be thinking this way. If it's about a lack of interest in work or feeling sad, fight yourself. In my village, such things didn't happen. They'd rather slap and ask him to work in the fields.

More on depression

We should refrain from glorifying our emotions. This can happen only when you see people sitting on the footpath for whom survival is important. If I've got money and yet I'm depressed, then I also need to see those people. If you give out the message that you have courage and support, then this self-created disease will not come near you.

Regarding #TikuWedsSheru release and a biopic, he'd like to play

Speaking on the release date of Tiku Weds Sheru, Siddiqui said, "Soon there will be an announcement on it." Furthermore, he said that if he had to be a part of another biography, it would be on Osho. "He had an amazing philosophy. I've read his books and have heard his speeches. If I get time, I'll try to go to his Ashram also."