OTT: Netflix's 'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 10:42 am 1 min read

All going gaga over Min-ho, it's your time to rejoice! XO, Kitty has been renewed for Season 2 by the OTT giant Netflix. The spin-off series from To All The Boys I Have Loved Before trilogy got good response from viewers and tinge of K-drama from an American lens was exciting to watch. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, hence viewers were excited.

Cast and crew of the series

Jenny Han serves as the creator of this bilingual series that has a typical GenZ appeal to it. Anna Cathcart plays the titular role and she is all about sass from the start of the original trilogy. The cast includes Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Anthony Keyvan, and Lee Sang-heon, among others. Will Kitty find her soulmate in Seoul? Only, time will tell!

