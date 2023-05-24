Technology

Password-sharing isn't love anymore; Netflix extends crackdown to 103 countries

Written by Athik Saleh May 24, 2023, 12:34 pm 3 min read

Netflix users can't share passwords outside their household (Photo credit: Netflix)

Netflix once said, "love is sharing a password." Clearly, the company's views have changed. It does not think of password-sharing the same way anymore. In fact, the streaming giant started putting clamps on password-sharing in July last year. The crackdown has now hit subscribers of the streaming platform in 103 countries, including the US and UK.

Why does this story matter?

For years, Netflix allowed its users to share their accounts with friends and families. Things, however, started changing in 2022.

Last year, the company lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. It identified password-sharing as a chief reason behind cooling subscriber growth.

Although it gained members in the latter part of 2022, Netflix has stuck with its strict approach to password-sharing.

Users sharing Netflix 'outside their household' will be charged more

Netflix announced its decision to stop password-sharing in many countries through blog posts. The company said it will send an email to users who are sharing their Netflix account "outside their household." The account holder can still share their Netflix password with someone outside the house. However, the streaming service will charge more for that.

What is a 'Netflix Household'?

What is a "household," according to Netflix? A "Netflix Household" can be set up using a TV. All devices that use the same internet connection as the TV will be considered part of the household. The company uses information like IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device belongs to the same household.

People in the same household can use Netflix anywhere: Netflix

"A Netflix account is for use by one household," Netflix said. That does not mean people have to always be in the same house to share a Netflix account. "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday," the company added. The company has also announced the extra charges for those outside the household.

Standard and Premium plan users can add extra members

Netflix Standard plan subscribers can add one extra member who can use the streaming service outside the household. However, they will be charged an extra $7.99 every month for the additional user in the US. Premium members have the option to add two extra users. Each one will cost the same. Basic or Standard with Ads plan users cannot add extra members.

The company started the crackdown in Latin American countries

Netflix began its crackdown on password-sharing in select Latin American countries. It later expanded tests to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain in February this year. The company has now extended the plan to more countries, including Australia, Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia. It has not hit India yet because the firm is focused on expanding its user base in the country.