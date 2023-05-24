Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for May 24

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 24, 2023, 10:08 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only on the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure game that was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese company. What makes the title all the more interesting is the wide range of additional in-game items that are provided on a daily basis. These exclusive rewards come in handy on the battlefield and help players improve their scoreboard rankings.﻿

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android users in India.

The additional in-game collectibles can either be purchased using real money or can be accessed for free, by using redeemable codes.

The list of bonus supplies includes pets, reward points, costumes, skins, loot crates, weapons, diamonds, and protective gear, among other items.

The redeemable codes expire 12-18 hours after release

There are a couple of rules to be followed in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once. The codes can only be redeemed on the game's official rewards redemption website through Indian servers. The codes expire 12-18 hours after release.

Check out the codes for May 24

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for today. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ. ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, NPFY-ATT3-HGSQ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

How to redeem the codes?

Go to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy and paste any redeemable code in the text box and click 'Confirm,' and then tap 'Ok.' You will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section after every successful redemption.

Check out these Free Fire MAX alternatives

There are battle royale games that offer a similar gaming experience as Free Fire MAX. The list includes Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. Each title offers several playing modes.