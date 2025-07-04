Vitamin B6 supplement overdose linked to nerve damage, poor coordination

Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is an essential nutrient that helps in protein, carbohydrate, and fat metabolism. It also plays a key role in neurotransmitter production and immune system support. However, Australia 's medicines regulator has warned that side effects from excessive intake of vitamin B6 supplements could be more common than previously thought.

Health concerns 'Very likely' cases of peripheral neuropathy found in blood samples The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has revealed that high-dose vitamin B6 supplements are linked to peripheral neuropathy, a condition where nerves outside the brain and spinal cord get damaged.This can lead to pain, numbness, or weakness in the hands and feet. A pathologist who tests blood samples across Australia found that 4.5% of them were "very likely" indicative of nerve damage from vitamin B6 supplementation.

Regulatory measures TGA plans to restrict sale of high-dose vitamin B6 supplements In light of safety concerns, the TGA is considering limiting the sale of high-dose vitamin B6 supplements (5-200mg) to pharmacies and only after consulting with a pharmacist. Currently, these supplements are available over the counter at health food stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies. Daily doses higher than 200mg already require a doctor's prescription under this proposal.

Long-term risks Daily combined dose of 95mg caused man's neuropathy While most people excrete excess vitamin B6 through urine without experiencing side effects, long-term high-dose use is a growing concern. A 2023 case report detailed a man who experienced neuropathy after taking multiple supplements that resulted in a daily combined dose of 95mg of vitamin B6. The TGA's adverse events notifications database has recorded 174 cases of neuropathy linked to vitamin B6 use since 2023.