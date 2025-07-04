India's second‑largest space station coming up in this state
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to build the country's second-largest space station in Gujarat. The ambitious project, which is estimated to cost around ₹10,000 crore, is already underway. Nilesh Desai, Director of ISRO Space Applications Center (SAC), revealed this in an interview with CNBC Awaaz. The country's main and biggest space station is in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Location details
Space station to be located between Diu and Veraval
The new space station will be located between Diu and Veraval in Gujarat. This strategic location is expected to give a major boost to ISRO's operations, as the state's proximity to the equator would provide a significant strategic advantage. Desai also revealed that SALV and PSLV rockets will be launched from this Gujarat-based space station.
Government support
Gujarat government has launched a space mission policy
In line with the Central government's policy, the Gujarat government has also launched a Space Mission Policy. This initiative is expected to benefit the state and support ISRO's ambitious project of building a space station. Desai said that currently, ISRO is focusing 70% of its programs on communication, navigation, and remote sensing systems.
Upcoming launches
ISRO's upcoming projects include Chandrayaan-5, Gaganyaan, Venus missions
Desai also spoke about ISRO's plans for the future. He said that the space agency is working on several key projects, including Chandrayaan-5, the crewed Gaganyaan mission, and the Venus Orbiter Mission. These ambitious projects are expected to be completed by 2026, marking another milestone in India's space exploration journey.