India's second‑largest space station coming up in this state

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to build the country's second-largest space station in Gujarat. The ambitious project, which is estimated to cost around ₹10,000 crore, is already underway. Nilesh Desai, Director of ISRO Space Applications Center (SAC), revealed this in an interview with CNBC Awaaz. The country's main and biggest space station is in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Location details Space station to be located between Diu and Veraval The new space station will be located between Diu and Veraval in Gujarat. This strategic location is expected to give a major boost to ISRO's operations, as the state's proximity to the equator would provide a significant strategic advantage. Desai also revealed that SALV and PSLV rockets will be launched from this Gujarat-based space station.

Government support Gujarat government has launched a space mission policy In line with the Central government's policy, the Gujarat government has also launched a Space Mission Policy. This initiative is expected to benefit the state and support ISRO's ambitious project of building a space station. Desai said that currently, ISRO is focusing 70% of its programs on communication, navigation, and remote sensing systems.