Modi to inaugurate ₹24,000cr projects in Gujarat on May 26-27
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 26 and 27 to launch several development projects worth ₹24,000 crore.
This will be his first visit to the state after Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
A grand roadshow has been planned for his arrival on May 26 evening, with over 50,000 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers expected to participate.
Inauguration details
PM Modi's itinerary for Gujarat visit
During his two-day visit, PM Modi will launch several projects in Dahod, Kachchh, and Gandhinagar districts.
On May 26, he will inaugurate a series of development projects worth ₹24,000 crore at Kharod in Dahod.
He will also inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing Shop at the Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod built by the Ministry of Railways at a cost of ₹21,405 crore.
Railway developments
PM Modi to inaugurate railway projects in Gujarat
The Prime Minister will also dedicate the first 9,000 HP locomotive engine under the 'Make in India' initiative.
He will inaugurate railway projects worth ₹2,287 crore, including the doubling of Anand-Godhra, Mehsana-Palanpur, and Rajkot-Hadmatiya railway lines.
Other projects include the electrification of the Sabarmati-Botad railway line and the gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan railway line.
Water projects
PM Modi to launch water supply schemes in Gujarat
PM Modi will also launch four Juth Sudharna Pani Purvatha Yojanas worth ₹181 crore for clean drinking water access in Mahisagar and Dahod.
These schemes will provide 100 liters per capita per day (LPCD) of clean drinking water to 193 villages and one town.
He will also inaugurate the Namnar Sudharna Juth Pani Purvatha Yojana, built by the Gujarat Water Supply Board at an estimated cost of ₹49 crore.
Smart city developments
PM Modi to inaugurate smart city projects in Gujarat
The Prime Minister will also dedicate development projects worth ₹233 crore under the Dahod Smart City initiative. These include a Municipality Building, Tribal Museum, and other public welfare amenities.
He will also inaugurate Police Housing projects worth ₹53 crore during his visit.
Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Dahod are six officially named smart cities in Gujarat.
Infrastructure developments
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for road projects
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for road projects worth ₹581 crore in Vadodara district. These include the four-laning of the Savli-Timba road and the widening of the Kayavarohan-Sadhli road.
He will also lay foundation stones for projects under AMRUT 2.0 and Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana in Balasinor, Mahisagar district.
Other projects include the Bharej bridge in Chhota Udaipur district, costing ₹26 crore, and the railway overbridge at LC 65, costing ₹73 crore.