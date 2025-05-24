What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 26 and 27 to launch several development projects worth ₹24,000 crore.

This will be his first visit to the state after Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A grand roadshow has been planned for his arrival on May 26 evening, with over 50,000 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers expected to participate.