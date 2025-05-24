What's the story

Rajasthan is currently reeling under a severe heatwave, with Jaisalmer recording a blistering 48 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the extreme weather will continue for the next five days.

Barmer also recorded high temperatures at 47.5°C over the past 24 hours, making it one of the hottest regions in this ongoing heatwave.