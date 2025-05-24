Rajasthan heatwave: Jaisalmer hits 48°C, rain forecast in parts
What's the story
Rajasthan is currently reeling under a severe heatwave, with Jaisalmer recording a blistering 48 degrees Celsius.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the extreme weather will continue for the next five days.
Barmer also recorded high temperatures at 47.5°C over the past 24 hours, making it one of the hottest regions in this ongoing heatwave.
Weather update
Heatwave conditions persist across Rajasthan
The heatwave conditions have been observed in the western and eastern districts of Rajasthan.
The IMD has issued a red alert for the border areas of western Rajasthan for the next three days due to severe heatwave conditions.
Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Meteorological Centre Jaipur, said, "Severe heatwave conditions continue to persist in several districts...with maximum temperatures expected between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius."
Temperature forecast
Eastern Rajasthan braces for high temperatures
In eastern Rajasthan's Ajmer division, districts like Bhilwara, Tonk, and Kota are expected to witness temperatures between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius in the next few days.
The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms with light rain and strong winds in Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur regions within the next two days.
This comes as a relief from the ongoing dry conditions across much of Rajasthan.
Ongoing conditions
Heatwave conditions to persist in northwestern Rajasthan
On Wednesday, officials reported that heatwave conditions are currently affecting northwestern Rajasthan, particularly in Sri Ganganagar. These conditions are expected to persist in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Jaisalmer, and the Shekhawati region for the next two to three days.
The IMD has warned that these dry and hot conditions are likely to worsen the already dry climate of the region.