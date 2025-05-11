Amitabh Bachchan finally reacts to Pahalgam attack, lauds 'Operation Sindoor'
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, known for his impactful social media presence, returned to his blog after a brief hiatus recently.
In his latest tweet and blog, he lauded PM Narendra Modi for the recent Operation Sindoor and wrote in detail about the Pahalgam terror attack.
He stressed the attack's memory would "never be forgotten" and credited it as the catalyst for Operation Sindoor.
Notably, since the attack, Bachchan had been posting blank tweets, and several fans had questioned his silence.
Attack details
Bachchan detailed the Pahalgam attack in his blog
Vividly detailing the Pahalgam attack, Bachchan recounted the tragic fate of an innocent couple on vacation.
He wrote, "The innocent couple on a vacation holiday in Pahalgam, was attacked by terrorists posing as tourist guides."
"They pulled them out in the open, asked the husband to pull his pants down, and when he saw that he was not circumcised...he told him to recite the Kalma...when the man, a Hindu, did not know, he set up to shoot him."
Emotional impact
Bachchan empathized with the victims' widows
Bachchan wrote, "Feeling immensely for the unspeakable grief of the widow, her mental state and her absolute destruction."
"And this I built...the wife went to Modi and said: this is the line from that poem... Hai chita ki raakh kar main maangti, sindoor duniya (the ashes of the funeral pyre are in my hands and the world is asking for sindoor)."
Operation Sindoor
Bachchan praised Modi's 'Operation Sindoor' in response to attack
Bachchan lauded PM Modi and added, "So...the government, who have been telling the neighboring authorities to stop terrorist camps and activities...has never been heeded."
"Hence, Modi and the government decided to respond to the terrorist base camps in the neighbors and launched a military procedure...the results of which are well known...9 terrorist camps and outfits were destroyed."
"Brilliant thought .. two personnel from the Indian Army were chosen to give a title to the Operation...they were two women officers."
Final words
Bachchan concluded with a call to action
Ending his blog post with a call to the Indian Army and citizens, Bachchan quoted lines from his father's poem Agnipath.
He wrote, "You shall never stop...you shall never turn back...you shall never bend... Path of Fire! Path of Fire! Path of Fire!!"
"And I chose to select words from it: as an inspiration and a demand to the Army and all Indians .. to continue the fight !! Against the injustice done to us and in particular the innocent."
Twitter Post
Here's Bachchan's post
छुट्टियाँ मानते हुए, उस राक्षस ने, निर्दोष पति पत्नी को बाहर खींच कर, पति को नग्न कर, उसके धर्म की पूर्ति करने के बाद , उसे जब गोली मारने लगा, तो पत्नी ने, घुटने पे गिर कर, रो रो अनुरोध करने के बाद भी, की उसके पति को न मारो ; उसके पति को उस बुज़दिल राक्षस ने, बेहद…