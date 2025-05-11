What's the story

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, known for his impactful social media presence, returned to his blog after a brief hiatus recently.

In his latest tweet and blog, he lauded PM Narendra Modi for the recent Operation Sindoor and wrote in detail about the Pahalgam terror attack.

He stressed the attack's memory would "never be forgotten" and credited it as the catalyst for Operation Sindoor.

Notably, since the attack, Bachchan had been posting blank tweets, and several fans had questioned his silence.