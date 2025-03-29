J&K's 'Operation Safiyan' sees intensified search for remaining terrorists
What's the story
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have stepped up search operations after an encounter claimed the lives of four policemen and two terrorists.
'Operation Safiyan' is a joint initiative of the J&K Police, Indian Army, NSG, BSF, and CRPF.
Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army has already neutralized two terrorists in the ongoing operation.
Recovery
Bodies of fallen policemen recovered
The bodies of the fallen policemen - Balwinder Singh Chib, Jaswant Singh, and Tariq Ahmed - have been recovered after an extensive search.
Their service weapons are missing, but officials haven't confirmed whether they were taken by terrorists.
DGP Nalin Prabhat led a wreath-laying ceremony at District Police Lines Kathua, before their bodies were handed over to their families.
Discovery
Joint operation leads to recovery of war-like stores
The encounter that started on Thursday morning has continued till Friday.
Officials confirmed that two Pakistani terrorists suspected to be associated with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were neutralized in the process.
Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army successfully neutralized two terrorists and recovered war-like stores, including IED materials and grenades.
The operation is still ongoing as forces engage with remaining terrorists.
Expansion
Security forces extend search to neighboring areas
Security forces are extending their search to neighboring areas, including Billawar heights, to locate and eliminate the remaining terrorists.
The People's Anti-Fascist Front, affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has claimed the encounter.
In response to these developments, authorities have heightened security along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway and border village access roads to prevent any potential terrorist escapes.