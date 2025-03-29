The case is based on an incident on August 13, 2008, when a packet with ₹ 15 lakh was delivered to Justice Nirmaljit Kaur's residence, another high court judge at that time.

She informed the cops, who filed an FIR. Police later clarified that the cash was meant for Justice Nirmal Yadav.

The allegation said the money was a bribe for a favorable ruling in a Panchkula property dispute in 2007.