Former judge Nirmal Yadav acquitted in 2008 corruption case
What's the story
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has acquitted former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nirmal Yadav in a 2008 corruption case.
The judgment was pronounced by special CBI judge Alka Malik at Chandigarh's district courts complex.
The case, dubbed the cash-at-judge's door case, is significant as it was the first time a sitting judge was charged with corruption.
Initial allegations
Background of the case
The case is based on an incident on August 13, 2008, when a packet with ₹ 15 lakh was delivered to Justice Nirmaljit Kaur's residence, another high court judge at that time.
She informed the cops, who filed an FIR. Police later clarified that the cash was meant for Justice Nirmal Yadav.
The allegation said the money was a bribe for a favorable ruling in a Panchkula property dispute in 2007.
Legal proceedings
Transfer and CBI involvement
After her name was dragged into the scandal, Justice Yadav went on leave and was transferred to the Uttarakhand HC.
The case was referred to the CBI within a fortnight of the incident.
An internal SC panel and the CBI both cleared Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, who was then transferred to the Rajasthan HC in July 2012, rejoined the Punjab and Haryana HC in 2018, and retired in 2021.
Trial proceedings
CBI's investigation and charges
In 2009, the CBI filed a closure report saying no case was made out. However, the CBI court rejected it and ordered a re-investigation.
On July 28, 2010, a prosecution sanction was issued by the then Chief Justice of India against Justice Nirmal Yadav; Presidential approval came on March 1, 2011.
The CBI filed a chargesheet on March 3, 2011- just a day before Justice Yadav's retirement.
Trial outcome
Witnesses and trial conclusion
The trial ended on March 27, after examining 69 prosecution witnesses, of whom 13 became hostile. Four witnesses expired during the trial.
Some prominent witnesses who turned hostile included Justice Yadav's personal security officer, Renu Bansal (wife of Sanjeev Bansal), Raj Kumar Jindal (cousin of Sanjeev Bansal), and Santosh Tripathi—a former colleague of Bansal.