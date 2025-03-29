Goa Police HQ on alert after IED threat email
What's the story
A bomb disposal squad is currently conducting a thorough check of the Goa Police headquarters in Panaji.
The move came after an email was received at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) early Saturday morning.
The message contained an alleged threat of an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) attack on the police chief's office.
Official response
Goa Police issues statement regarding email threat
Goa Police released a statement confirming that they received an email at 9:09 am today on DGP Goa's official email ID.
The message had warned of an IED attack on the DGP office.
Immediately, the security unit and district police were put on high alert. They are conducting checks based on standard operating procedures," the statement said.
Ongoing investigation
Cyber-crime unit investigating email origin
Goa Police has said their cyber-crime unit is investigating the source of the email and whether it was a hoax.
Police sources said it was addressed to the office and staff of the DGP. It warned of an IED attack allegedly by international drug cartels in collusion with hostile state actors.
Threat details
Email linked to narcotics trafficking case
The email threat is said to be connected to a recent breakthrough in a narcotics trafficking case involving a former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary and a film producer.
The message alleged "Pak ISI cells" and "international cartels" associated with this case have "rigged the DGP office in Goa with sulfur-peroxide IEDs."
It also warned of an anticipated "detonation" before 3:00 pm today.