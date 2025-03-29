PM Modi expresses condolences, offers assistance after Myanmar earthquake
What's the story
PM Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing, after a devastating earthquake hit the country.
The Indian government is also extending considerable support via 'Operation Brahma,' which includes sending disaster relief materials and humanitarian aid to the region.
The support comes as Myanmar struggles with a rising death toll from the quake that hit near Mandalay on Friday.
Relief efforts
India's quick response to Myanmar's tragedy
After the earthquake that killed over 1,000 and wounded almost 2,400 in Myanmar, India quickly launched 'Operation Brahma.'
Under it, 15 tons of relief materials have already been sent to the disaster-hit nation.
The Indian government will also send search and rescue teams, in keeping with its commitment to stand by its neighbor in times of crisis.
Crisis situation
The earthquake's impact and Myanmar's response
The devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay has left a trail of destruction across a vast area, including the collapse of multiple buildings and structures.
In the aftermath of the disaster, Myanmar's military-led government has announced a state of emergency in six regions that bore the brunt of the quake.
Hospitals are flooded with casualties, and blood donations are urgently needed in these areas, local authorities reported.
Global assistance
International response to the disaster
The UN has released $5 million to initiate relief work in Myanmar after the earthquake.
China and Russia have sent rescue teams, while US President Donald Trump has promised assistance.
The international support comes as Myanmar continues to deal with the aftermath of the catastrophic event and seeks help from around the world.