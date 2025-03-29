Noida businessman loses ₹6.5 crore in dating app scam
What's the story
A Noida-based businessman, identified as Daljit Singh, has reported a loss of ₹6.5 crore to the Cyber Crime Police. He was allegedly duped by a woman he met on a dating app.
She had lured him into investing in an online trading platform, advising that he could earn profits without any prior experience.
Scam details
Singh's encounter with the scammer and initial investment
The woman was identified as Anita Chauhan, was the one who allegedly lured Singh into the investment scheme.
Their conversation started in December 2024 on a dating app.
Encouraged by the initial profit of ₹24,000 from his ₹3.2 lakh investment, Singh went on to invest another ₹6.52 crore across various bank accounts, some financed through loans.
Withdrawal issues
Suspicion arises during fund withdrawal attempt
The scam started to fall apart when Singh tried withdrawing his money from the trading platforms, SpreadMKT and Sprecdex.cc.
At that point, he was asked to pay a 30% security charge and an extra exchange service fee of ₹61 lakh.
This demand made Singh suspicious of the authenticity of the trading platforms and their operations.
Safety concerns
Singh fears for his safety, provides evidence for investigation
Apart from losing money, Singh expressed fears for his safety and that of his mother, as he suspected that their bank accounts might have been compromised.
To assist in the investigation, Singh provided all transaction details and the contact number of Chauhan to the Cyber Crime Police.
He also shared more information about the trading websites he had invested in.