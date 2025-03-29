What's the story

India is dispatching an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to Myanmar, after a devastating earthquake that has killed over 1,000 people.

The NDRF team has been mobilized and is being sent off in the next few hours, said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

This will be India's third international NDRF deployment for search and rescue, after Nepal (2015) and Turkey (2023).