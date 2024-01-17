Manipur: IRB personnel killed in fresh violence in Moreh

Firing between security forces and the assailants has been underway in the region since morning

A Manipur Police commando was on Wednesday killed in an attack by assailants in Moreh, a border town located 110km from Imphal district. The deceased was identified as Wangkhem Somorjit an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel. According to NDTV, firing between security forces and the assailants has been underway in the region since morning. This outbreak of violence follows large-scale protests by Kuki groups after two tribal members were arrested for their alleged involvement in a police officer's murder.

Miscreants use bombs and RPGs in attack

The attackers targeted a security post near Moreh, an important trading hub on the India-Myanmar border, by throwing bombs and opening fire. They also launched RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) shells at a temporary commando post, causing damage to several nearby vehicles. A video capturing the incident shows armed assailants pushing back a security truck attempting to enter Moreh.

Curfew in Moreh town since Tuesday

Curfew was imposed in Manipur's Moreh town on Tuesday, amid tensions after the arrest of two suspects in connection with a police officer's murder. The suspects -- Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate -- were apprehended after police on patrol witnessed them firing at security vehicles and fleeing into nearby houses. In response to the arrests, a crowd gathered around Moreh police station, demanding the release of the two individuals. Security forces eventually dispersed the crowd.

Kuki tribes demand removal of state police

Kuki tribes have demanded that the central government remove state police from Moreh and deploy only central forces, accusing the police of attacking Kuki civilians. However, Manipur Police deny these claims, asserting that the attackers are hill-based insurgents. The ongoing violence in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023, has resulted in over 180 fatalities and thousands of internally displaced individuals.

Investigation in murder case underway

Meanwhile, the arrests, on Monday, were made in connection with the death of a Manipur Police officer, Chingtham Anand. On October 31, 2023, Anand was shot dead while overseeing work on a new helipad in Moreh. The helipad was intended for use as a landing pad for state forces, as the Imphal-Moreh highway was blocked by miscreants at multiple places. Investigation in the case is underway.