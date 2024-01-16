Curfew in Manipur's Moreh after arrests in cop's murder case
Curfew was imposed in Manipur's Moreh town on Tuesday, amid tensions after the arrest of two suspects in connection with a police officer's murder, The Indian Express reported. The suspects -- Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate -- were apprehended after police on patrol witnessed them firing at security vehicles and fleeing into nearby houses. Moreh is situated near the Myanmar border and has a predominantly Kuki-Zomi population.
Details of the arrest and public reaction
In response to the arrests, a crowd gathered around Moreh police station, demanding the release of the two individuals. Security forces eventually dispersed the crowd. Meanwhile, the Tengnoupal district administration imposed a curfew due to the "likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility and grave danger to human lives..." In Imphal, displaced members of the Meitei community staged a protest at a relief camp, calling for the suspects to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Investigation in murder case underway
The arrests, on Monday, were made in connection with the death of a Manipur Police officer, Chingtham Anand. On October 31, 2023, Anand was shot dead while overseeing work on a new helipad in Moreh. The helipad was intended for use as a landing pad for state forces, as the Imphal-Moreh highway was blocked by miscreants at multiple places. Investigation in the case is underway.