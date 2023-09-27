Amid fresh unrest, Manipur declared 'disturbed area' under AFSPA

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:03 pm Sep 27, 202307:03 pm

Manipur government has declared the entire state disturbed area under AFSPA

The Manipur government on Wednesday declared the entire state a "disturbed area" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for six months due to the prevailing law and order situation, India Today reported, citing an official order. This will reportedly be applied to the entire state, except for 19 specific police station areas. The decision reportedly comes in the wake of massive protests following the recent kidnapping and killing of two students belonging to the majority Meitei community.

Why does this story matter?

The killing of the students—who had gone missing in July—flared up tensions in Manipur, which has witnessed widespread violence since May 3 following a tribal march against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Nearly 180 people have been killed and thousands injured in the ethnic clashes since then. Meiteis—constituting 53% of Manipur's population—are concerned about illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Whereas tribal Kukis and Nagas—almost 40% of the population—are worried about losing their ancestral lands.

'Violent activities of extremist groups warrant use of Armed Forces'

The order said that the "violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire state". It further said that the decision was taken following "a detailed assessment of the situation" on the ground. Meanwhile, the 19 excluded police station areas are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, and Jiribam.

Full order by Manipur government

Fresh protests erupt over kidnapping, killings of Meitei students

On Tuesday, student groups held massive protest rallies in Imphal against the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17). Photos of their bodies appeared on social media just days after internet services were restored. The clashes with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) left at least 45 protesters injured. Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured the public that both the state and central governments are working together to apprehend the perpetrators.

More about controversial AFSPA

Introduced in Manipur in 1980, the AFSPA aims to combat insurgency and maintain law and order by granting special powers to the armed forces in the areas declared "disturbed" under it. However, human rights activists criticize the act as it provides Army officers immunity from prosecution for actions taken under its purview. The act has been a contentious issue in the state for decades. The act is currently in place in many northeastern states and in Jammu and Kashmir.

Irom Sharmila went on 16-year hunger strike over AFSPA

To recall, an Indian activist from Manipur, Irom Sharmila, went on a 16-year-long hunger strike against the controversial security law. The strike, described as the world's longest hunger strike, was carried out to end the legislation that "gives soldiers the license to kill." She began her fast on November 5, 2000, and vowed not to eat, drink, comb her hair, or look in a mirror. She ended it in 2016 to compete in local elections.