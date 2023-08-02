Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla won't attend Parliament following disruption

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 02, 2023 | 05:32 pm 2 min read

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his displeasure with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition camp over their repeated disruptions of parliamentary proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session, ANI reported. The speaker has reportedly decided not to attend House sessions unless the members act with decency. Notably, Birla was absent from the speaker's chair when the proceedings began on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

This comes amid a tussle between the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the opposition. The latter has been demanding a discussion on the ongoing Manipur violence in the Parliament Monsoon Session, which began on July 20. It has accused the Centre and Manipur government—both led by the BJP—of deliberately evading discussion on the issue and failing to end the violence.

Speaker upset with behavior of both opposition, ruling MPs: Report

Birla expressed deep displeasure over the nonfunctioning of parliamentary activities in the Lok Sabha, reported ANI. He was also reportedly upset with the behavior of both the opposition and Treasury benches during the passage of bills in the House on Tuesday. The speaker has decided to stay away from the Parliament to push the members to maintain decorum during proceedings, per the agency.

BJP member Kirit Solanki presided over House in Birla's absence

In Birla's absence, BJP member Kirit Solanki presided over the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He asked opposition members to keep calm but finally adjourned the proceedings for the day. The House was adjourned as opposition MPs resumed their protest over Manipur. They also demanded a response from PM Modi on the predicament of the state, which has been impacted by months of ethnic violence.

Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion from August 8

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will take up the no-confidence motion against the Centre for discussion between August 8 and 10, while PM Modi will reply to the motion on August 10. The opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), led by the Congress—moved a no-confidence motion against the government last month, demanding a statement from PM Modi on strife-torn Manipur.

