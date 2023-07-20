SC refers AAP's plea challenging Centre's ordinance to 5-judge bench

India

SC refers AAP's plea challenging Centre's ordinance to 5-judge bench

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 20, 2023 | 06:57 pm 1 min read

The AAP government filed a plea challenging Centre's Delhi ordinance

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the Delhi government's petition challenging the central government's controversial ordinance to a five-judge Constitution bench, reported India Today. The court said the matter will be heard after the conclusion of current proceedings in the challenge to the abrogation of Article 370. The detailed order indicating the date of the hearing will be uploaded by evening.

SC refused to put stay on ordinance

Notably, the apex court recently issued notices to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on the plea. It also denied putting an interim stay on the ordinance, which reportedly takes away administrative services from the control of the Delhi government, led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Know about Delhi ordinance

The Supreme Court in May ruled in favor of the Delhi government, granting it power over Delhi's bureaucracy. However, to allegedly bypass the verdict, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance to put bureaucrats above the CM. It is argued that the Centre brought the ordinance a week after the apex court's decision, which overturned the verdict.

Share this timeline