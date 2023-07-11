India

Brij Bhushan 'sexually harassed, molested wrestlers,' says Delhi Police chargesheet

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 11, 2023 | 12:11 pm 1 min read

Brij Bhushan sexually harassed, molested and stalked wrestlers, as per Delhi Police chargesheet

The Delhi Police's chargesheet in the sexual harassment case against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offenses" of harassment, molestation, and stalking. According to The Indian Express, the police spoke to 108 witnesses, of whom 15 corroborated the allegations made by the wrestlers.

Delhi Police urges court to summon Singh, witnesses

The Delhi Police has invoked sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 354 D (stalking) in the chargesheet. It has also flagged Singh's "repeated and continuing" harassment of women wrestlers. The police have requested the court to summon Singh and the witnesses, including wrestlers, coaches, and referees, to corroborate the allegations made by the wrestlers.

