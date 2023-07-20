Police handed us over to mob: Manipur video victims

India

Police handed us over to mob: Manipur video victims

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 20, 2023 | 05:46 pm 3 min read

Massive public outrage erupted after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur went viral on social media

Massive public outrage erupted after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur went viral on social media. This prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh to issue statements condemning the incident, while the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the video. As more details about the incident emerge, it shows a glimpse of Manipur's grim situation.

Protesters burned down open gym before inauguration

Around April 26, a mob set fire to an open gym, days before the CM was scheduled to inaugurate it. This was done in protest against the Manipur government declaring tribal hill areas as government land without consulting the residents. The violence was preceded by a Manipur High Court order that directed the government to consider including the Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list.

How the ethnic clashes began

On May 3, tribal groups gathered to protest the state's majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. When rumors spread that some Meiteis burned down the Anglo-Kuki war centenary gate—which commemorates the 1917-19 uprising of Kukis against the British—clashes broke out between the communities. The next day, a Meitei mob burned down B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district, The Quint reported.

Mob burned down village on May 4

As members of Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun from the neighboring village burned houses in B Phainom village, the survivors ran to a forest for shelter, NewsClick reported. While fleeing to the forest, a mob attacked them, but Thoubal police rescued them. Meanwhile, militant Meitei groups circulated fake videos claiming that men from the Kuki tribe were raping Meitei women in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.

Police rescued then left us to mob: Victims

However, after rescuing them, the police took them a short distance from the village and then left them on the road. One of the victims seen in the video said the police were with the mob when it attacked their village. "We were given to them by police," the victim told The Indian Express. A complaint regarding the incident was filed on May 18.

Mob allegedly killed victim's brother, father

In the complaint, the victims said that five of them were together—a woman in her 20s, her brother, her father, and two other women in their 40s and 50s. The mob allegedly killed the two men and forced the oldest woman to strip. The two women seen in the video were the one in her 40s and the youngest one, who was allegedly gang-raped.

Investigation underway to arrest more perpetrators: Police

The victim said she wasn't aware of the video's existence as the internet has been shut down in Manipur for close to three months. The victim recognized a few faces from the mob, including one of his brother's friends. One of the accused, identified as Heradas (32), has been arrested. The police said investigations are underway to arrest more perpetrators.

Government to act against Twitter for allowing video's circulation: Reports

Allegations of apathy and complicity confront the government as no action was taken for 77 days until the video went viral. Some reports say the government may act against Twitter for the video's circulation. Social media users questioned whether the arrest was made because the video leaked. The government is under fire for its alleged indifference and attempts to cover up the incident.

Share this timeline