World

India braces for 'Khalistan Freedom rallies' in Canada, US, UK

India braces for 'Khalistan Freedom rallies' in Canada, US, UK

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 08, 2023 | 03:41 pm 3 min read

India is bracing for 'Khalistan Freedom March' in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom (Representational image)

The Indian government remained on tenterhooks on Saturday as the rallies under the "Khalistan Freedom movement" are reportedly being organized by Sikh separatist groups across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. India strongly opposed the proposed rallies, claiming they would endanger its diplomats. Notably, the images of Indian diplomats have been displayed on posters as potential targets by the organizers.

Why does this story matter?

The rallies are being held in the name of Khalistani leader Harjeet Singh Nijjar, who was found murdered in Canada recently. Many pro-Khalistan organizations blamed Indian officials for Nijjar's murder. Nijjar, a leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was reportedly facing various terror-related accusations in India. However, Canadian courts found no evidence against him and ruled that the SFJ did not use violence.

Indian diplomats get security, but no action on Khalistanis: Report

The security agencies in Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia have reportedly provided full protection to Indian diplomats following concerns raised by India. However, no action has yet been taken against the organizers of the rallies and those who openly targeted top Indian diplomats, per Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, the top political leadership in Canada seemingly justified the pro-Khalistan rally under "freedom of speech."

Modi government raises concern, warns of derailing bilateral ties

The protection to Indian diplomats and diplomatic premises has been given in the aforementioned countries after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government warned them of the derailment of bilateral ties. India has been particularly concerned about the incidents where Khalistani protestors vandalized the consulates in Canada and took out tableaus hailing the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Posters inciting violence against our diplomats unacceptable': MEA

"Posters inciting violence against our diplomats are unacceptable," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condemned the incident and claimed that vote bank politics may be the possible reason for Canada to permit such programs.

SFJ's Pannu leading protest march in Canada

SFJ convener GS Pannu, who holds Canadian and US passports, is reportedly leading pro-Khalistani supporters in planning a protest march in Toronto and Vancouver on Saturday against the killing of Nijjar in Canada. India has declared both Nijjar and Pannu as terrorists. Recently, Pannu was incorrectly rumored to have died in a car accident but was later reportedly sighted in the Greater Toronto area.

Similar rallies, protests in past

Similar pro-Khalistan rallies have been held in several countries, including Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia, earlier this year, too. The protests were organized following the arrests of Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh's aides. On March 19, protesters shouting pro-Khalistan slogans broke open the security barriers and installed two Khalistani flags inside the Indian consulate premises in San Francisco.

Share this timeline