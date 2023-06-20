India

PM Modi leaves for 3-day US state visit

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 20, 2023 | 10:12 am

PM Narendra Modi departed for his three-day landmark state visit to the US on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for his three-day landmark state visit to the United States (US). He is set to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington on Wednesday at 1:30am (IST). He earlier thanked people for their support and enthusiasm ahead of his visit. After attending the events scheduled there, he will leave for a two-day visit to Egypt.

Why does this story matter?

Modi's visit to the US is being hailed as one of the most significant diplomatic trips of 2023. It comes at a time when India has emerged as a major economic and geopolitical force amid conflict between the US and China. So, India will try to cash in on Modi's trip and boost its defense and space sectors through bilateral cooperation and joint initiatives.

Invitation a reflection of strength of India-US ties: PM Modi

In a statement, PM Modi said he is traveling to the US on an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He added that the invitation is "a reflection of the vigor and vitality of the partnership between our democracies."

Defense agreements, MoUs on the cards

Highest level of honor: S Jaishankar

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called PM Modi's first state visit to the US "the highest level of honor." He said PM Modi is the second Indian PM and the third world leader to be invited for a state visit and dinner, which he said is the highest-ranked diplomatic reception reserved for the closest of allies.

What is 'historic' about it: Karti Chidambaram

Jaishankar stressed that no Indian PM has addressed the US Congress twice and this makes it important. While the visit is being touted as "historic", opposition leaders have questioned its importance and timing, citing the ongoing strife in Manipur. His visit is also experiencing pushback from some people in the US, who have accused him of trampling democratic institutions.

Delegates from 195 countries to join Yoga Day celebrations

The events scheduled during the visit will kick off with International Yoga Day celebrations on Wednesday at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, where delegates from 195 countries will participate in the event. It will be followed by an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress at Capitol Hill on Thursday and other events.

