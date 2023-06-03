India

Odisha train crash: Modi to visit accident site, meet survivors

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 03, 2023, 12:28 pm 1 min read

Modi also convened a review meeting regarding the train accident in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Saturday to visit the accident site where three trains collided in Balasore one after another on Friday evening, ANI reported, quoting sources. Reportedly, he will reach the incident spot and then meet the survivors at a hospital in Cuttack. Notably, around 290 people have died, and over 900 have suffered injuries in the tragic accident.

Modi convenes meeting to review situation

Earlier on Saturday, Modi reportedly convened a meeting to review the situation in Odisha. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the victims' families and Rs. 50,000 to the injured. Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to the deceased's families, Rs. 2 lakh for those with grievous injuries, and Rs. 50,000 for minor injuries.

17 coaches were derailed and severely damaged: NDRF

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in the accident involving three trains—a goods train and two passenger trains—17 coaches were derailed and severely damaged. Many passengers were still feared trapped in the overturned coaches. The rescue operations involving the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Odisha government, and the Indian Army might end later on Saturday.