Odisha: Man tied to two-wheeler, dragged on road for 2km

Oct 18, 2022

Jagannath Behera had borrowed Rs. 1,500 from the accused to perform the last rites of his grandfather, as per police

In a shocking incident, a man was tied to a two-wheeler and made to run for two kilometers on a busy road in Cuttack, Odisha, on Sunday as he failed to repay the money he borrowed from the accused. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Jagannath Behera. The police said a case was registered on Monday in this regard, and two persons were arrested.

Details Tied to scooty with rope, made to run

Behera borrowed Rs. 1,500 from one of the accused last month to perform his grandfather's last rites, said the police. He agreed to repay it in 30 days but failed. On Sunday, the accused—along with another person—tied Behera to a scooty with a 12-feet-long rope. They made him run for two kilometers from Cuttack's Stuartpatna Square to Sutahat Square, where some locals rescued Behera.

Police action Investigation launched; on-duty traffic police being questioned

The Cuttack Police has arrested both the accused in the case, identified as Hussain (24) and Chotu (18). They have been charged with wrongful confinement, attempt to murder, and kidnapping. The police are also reportedly questioning the traffic police personnel who were apparently on duty on the two-kilometer stretch where Behera was dragged along by the accused for 20-30 minutes.

Statement This is a very sensitive matter: Cuttack DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, Pinak Mishra, told PTI, "Since this is a very sensitive matter, I have immediately asked all police stations and ACPs to investigate it... Both the accused were taken into custody." "The accused tied him (Behera) on his scooty and dragged him in front of thousands of people showing a knife in his hand terrorizing all," added the DCP.

Information Accused to be produced before a court

DCP Mishra also said that Hussain and Chotu would be produced before a court soon. The top police official further added that the cops would first investigate the criminal background of both the accused and submit the details of the same to the court, too.