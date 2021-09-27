Odisha: School teacher suspended for submitting fake certificates for job

A government school teacher in Odisha's Jajpur district has been suspended for allegedly submitting fake certificates to get the job over two decades ago

A government school teacher in Odisha's Jajpur district has been suspended for allegedly submitting fake certificates to get the job over two decades ago, an official said. Binaya Bhusan Saran an assistant teacher of the Durgapur primary school under Barabati panchayat of Rasulpur block, has been serving with fake certificates for the last 27 years.

Information

He submitted fake mark sheets of HSC, CT

The Rasulpur Block Education Officer (BEO) has filed an FIR with the Kuakhia Police Station against Saran for submitting fake and forged mark sheets of High School Certificate (HSC) and Certificate of Teaching (CT) examinations to get the job in 1994.

Details

He has been suspended following pending departmental proceedings

According to an order of the BEO office, "He has been placed under suspension following the pending departmental proceedings against him for submission of fake certificates to get the job." The District Education Officer (DEO) had applied to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) for the genuineness of HSC and the CT certificates and mark sheets and found them forged during a verification.

Further details

Four such teachers have been identified in a week

Based on the BSE report, Jajpur DEO Ranjan Giri directed the Rasulpur BEO to take action against the suspect. Giri said that they have detected four teachers in a week for providing fake certificates to get the job. "We will carry out a certificate-inspection drive in the district on a regular basis to detect the teachers producing fake certificates for securing jobs," he said.

Background

Scond such incident in Jajpur in two weeks

It is the second such incident in the district within a fortnight. Three government school teachers of Barachana block were placed under suspension for submitting fake certificates of the teachers' eligibility test on September 18. Meanwhile, according to Orissa Post, in August this year, FIR was lodged against three teachers in Jajpur in relation to a fake Odisha Eligibility Teachers' Test (OTET) certificate.

Background

Odisha HC sought status report on number of such cases

Meanwhile, amid an increase in fake certificate cases, the Odisha government has started the Fake Teachers Identification Drive across the state. Under this, the BEOs are directed to carry out a detailed verification of the teachers and lodge FIRs against those who have fake certificates. Notably, the Odisha High Court has also sought a status report on the number of cases registered so far.