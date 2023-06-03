India

Delhi: AAP's Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 03, 2023, 12:15 pm 1 min read

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his home in Delhi to meet his ailing wife, reported ANI. The Delhi High Court on Friday granted him permission to meet his wife, Seema Sisodia, from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will remain in police custody during the meeting.

Watch: Sisodia arrives at Delhi residence

Sisodia ordered not to interact with media, use phone

Earlier, Sisodia sought interim bail citing his wife's health conditions. Granting bail, the court ordered Sisodia not to interact with the press, use a mobile phone or access the internet. It added the AAP politician must only meet his family members during the said period. The court also sought the medical records of his wife by Saturday.

Sisodia was first arrested on February 26

Sisodia is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail as an accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing its corruption angle and arrested the former Delhi minister on February 26. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sisodia on March 9 on money laundering charges related to the same case.