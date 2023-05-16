India

CBI books defense journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi over espionage charges

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 16, 2023, 08:38 pm 2 min read

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an espionage case against defense journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi under Official Secrets Act (OSA). He was booked for allegedly selling strategic details of Indian defense projects, procurement, and future plans to other countries for money. The CBI raided a dozen locations in Delhi, other National Capital Region (NCR) areas, and Jaipur in connection with the case.

Raghuvanshi on radar for contacts with foreign agencies

According to News18, Raghuvanshi has been accused of providing minute data regarding critical defense sites and project developments. He was reportedly on the radar of the authorities for some time due to his regular contact with foreign agencies. Raghuvanshi was allegedly posing a threat to national security, and his actions were also straining bilateral relations with friendly countries, officials claimed.

Sensitive information pertains to DRDO, Indian Army: Officials

The sensitive information which was allegedly traded with foreign nations by Raghuvanshi is related to the defense sites, projects, and deals of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army. The case against him comes days after DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was held on charges of sharing confidential information with a Pakistani agent on May 3.

A little about DRDO scientist's case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorsim Squad (ATS) said last week that Kulkarni, a director at one of the DRDO facilities in Pune, was reportedly in touch with a Pakistani intelligence agent via WhatsApp and video chats as part of a honeytrap. He was charged with an offense under relevant sections of the OSA upon his arrest. He is presently under the custody of the police.

Who is Raghuvanshi?

Raghuvanshi is a Delhi-based defense journalist who authors defense-related articles. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working as an India correspondent for Defense News and has worked as a freelance journalist for more than 32 years.

Know about Official Secrets Act

The OSA was initially enforced in 1923 in pre-independence India and was retained after 1947. The law, which applies to both citizens and government employees, offers a framework to deal with espionage, sedition, and other threats to the nation's integrity. It criminalizes spying, disseminating confidential information, illegal use of uniforms, withholding information, and interfering with the armed forces in prohibited/restricted places, among other things.