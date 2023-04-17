India

Delhi turns COVID-19 hotspot with 24 deaths in a week

The national capital has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot with 24 deaths due to the virus in the last seven days

The national capital has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot with 24 deaths reported in the last seven days as a result of the virus. As many as 1,634 new cases were reported from Delhi on Sunday, taking the positivity rate to 29.68%. Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw 650 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday with Mumbai accounting for 28% of the total.

Why does this story matter?

The number of COVID-19 infections has surged in India over the last couple of weeks, prompting the Union Health Ministry to conduct nationwide COVID-19 preparedness mock drills at government and private health facilities.

Notably, the number of daily cases continued to exceed 10,000 last week, with Friday recording the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks at 11,109.

Delhi saw three COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Delhi saw 8,599 new COVID-19 cases over a week, and the death toll due to the virus reached 26,563 with three fatalities on Sunday. The active caseload stands at 5,297. However, the positivity rate on Sunday dropped from Saturday's 31.9%, which was the highest in 15 months. Four new containment zones have been created across the city to fight the viral spread.

Fatality rate at 1.82% in Maharashtra

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 182 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were reported in Maharashtra; one each in Mumbai and Thane. The fatality rate in the state is currently pegged at 1.82%. Since the beginning of the year, Maharashtra has witnessed 62 deaths related to the virus, with 70.97% of the deceased being over the age of 60.

Marginal drop recorded in fresh number of cases

With 9,111 new cases reported on Sunday, there has been a marginal drop in the fresh number of cases. The active caseload stands at 60,313. On Sunday, six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four from Uttar Pradesh, and three each from Rajasthan. Kerala reconciled three deaths in the updated data. Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand recorded one death each.