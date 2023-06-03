India

COVID-19 update: India logs 237 new cases, 4 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 03, 2023, 10:52 am 1 min read

The COVID-19 death toll in India increased to 5,31,878

India has reported 237 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease from the previous day, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data shared on Saturday morning. The country's active caseload currently stands at 3,502, which accounts for 0.01% of the total cases recorded. Four fatalities took the death toll to 5,31,878, as per the ministry.

Mortality rate stands at 1.18%

With 467 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in India climbed to more than 4.44 crore. The mortality rate was reported at 1.18%, while the recovery rate stands at 98.81%. Meanwhile, according to the ministry, more than 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16, 2021.