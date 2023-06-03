India

Odisha train tragedy: 'No time for politics,' says railway minister

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 03, 2023, 10:39 am 1 min read

Ashwini Vaishnaw said a high-level committee will probe the incident

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited Odisha's Balasore, where nearly 290 people reportedly died after three trains collided in one of the worst train accidents in India. Talking to reporters, Vaishnaw said, "Rescue operation at the spot is our priority, there should be no politics over the incident." He added that a high-level committee has also been formed to probe the incident.

Our focus is on rescue operations: Vaishnaw

NDRF, SDRF, Army involved in rescue operations

The railway minister further said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the state government, and the Indian Army are involved in the ongoing rescue operations at the accident scene. "Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration... The rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," Vaishnaw added.

More than 900 people injured

On Friday evening, three trains—a goods train and two passenger trains—collided one after another in Odisha's Balasore district. At least 288 individuals died while 900 were left injured in one of the worst train accidents in recent history. According to reports, railway tracks were almost destroyed, and many passengers were still feared trapped in the overturned coaches.

Drone shot of accident spot