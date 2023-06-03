India

Odisha: More than 230 dead in India's worst train accident

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 03, 2023, 08:40 am 1 min read

More than 230 killed, 900 injured in three-train crash in Odisha

Over 230 individuals died, and hundreds were injured after three trains collided in Odisha on Friday night in one of the worst train accidents in recent history. A goods train, and two passenger trains collided in the state's Balasore, according to state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena. Jena also confirmed that at least 233 individuals died and 900 were injured in the incident.

Odisha CM orders free medical treatment for victims

Jena further informed that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered free medical treatment to all the victims in the BSKY facility hospitals and other private hospitals. Currently, three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), four Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 22 Fire Services personnel have been deployed for rescue operations at the incident spot.

Latest visuals from Odisha's Balasore