Odisha: Express Train derails near Bahanaga station

Written by Chanshimla Varah Jun 02, 2023, 08:28 pm 1 min read

An Coromandel Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday. Several teams have left for the spot for the search and rescue operation. As per the latest information available, eight bogies of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga Station.

