Odisha: Padma Shri Kamala Pujari forced to dance in hospital

Sep 02, 2022

Kamala Pujari hails from Korapur district and was awarded the Padma Shri for preserving over 100 indigenous crop varieties.

Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari (71), who was admitted to a hospital in Cuttack of Odisha for the treatment of a kidney ailment, was allegedly forced to dance by a social worker, Mamata Behera. The Paraja tribal community, to which Pujari belongs, has demanded strict action against Behera. This came after a video of them both dancing went viral on social media.

Details She was discharged on Monday

Pujari hails from Koraput district in Odisha and received the Padma Shri award in 2019 for her crucial contribution to organic farming as she preserved seeds of over 100 varieties of indigenous crops. She was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on August 24 and was discharged on Monday. Earlier, CM Naveen Patnaik had tweeted out a get-well-soon message for Pujari.

Twitter Post Cuttack's district magistrate paid a visit to Pujari

Collector DM visited SCB Medical College today to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari and interacted with her discussed with attending doctors. Dr Abinash Rout, AO of SCB was present during this visit. pic.twitter.com/qedUbcgOtg — Cuttack DM (@CuttackDM) August 27, 2022

Statements Pujari didn't know Behera beforehand: Attendant

Pujari said that she did not want to dance but was forced into it. She said that as she was already sick, it made her tired and worsened her condition. Behera, on the other hand, said that she didn't have any wrong intention and just wanted to make Pujari "shun her laziness". Pujari's attendant Rajeeb Hial said she didn't know Behera.

Information Take action or we will take to streets: Paraja Samaj

Earlier reports said she was admitted to the ICU, where she was made to dance. The hospital management, however, said that she was admitted to a special cabin and not the ICU. The hospital registrar, Dr. Abinash Rout said that Behera used to visit Pujari at the special cabin. Paraja Samaj president Harish Muduli warned of hitting the streets if action isn't taken.