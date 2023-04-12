Lifestyle

Explore the best five wildlife destinations in India

Apr 12, 2023

India is home to some of the most incredible wildlife and biodiversity in the world. From majestic tigers to elusive leopards, India's national parks and wildlife reserves offer tourists the opportunity to experience the country's diverse wildlife up close. Here are the best wildlife destinations in India that are a must-visit for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Spot Bengal tigers at Jim Corbett National Park

Located in Uttarakhand, Jim Corbett National Park is India's oldest national park and a popular destination for wildlife lovers. The park is home to the majestic Bengal tiger, as well as elephants, leopards, and various species of deer. Visitors can pre-book safari drives or elephant rides to explore the park and spot wildlife. The best time to visit is November to February.

Experience the thrill of wildlife spotting at Bandhavgarh National Park

Experience majestic tigers up close at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, home to the highest density of tigers in India. The park also has a wide variety of other wildlife, including leopards, deer, and birds. Visitors can take a jeep safari to spot these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. Another attraction here is the Bandhavgarh Fort, built in the 3rd century.

Discover one-horned rhinoceros at Kaziranga National Park

Spot the endangered one-horned rhinoceros at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, home to the largest population of one-horned rhinoceros in the world. Visitors can take an elephant safari for an experience of a lifetime to spot these unique creatures in the park. This UNESCO World Heritage﻿ site is also home to a variety of other wildlife, including tigers, elephants, swamp deer, and numerous birds.

Witness elephants and tigers at Periyar National Park

Periyar National Park, located in Kerala, is one of the best wildlife parks in the country, for it boasts a diverse population of animals, including elephants, tigers, leopards, and various bird species. Visitors can explore the park on boat safaris, soaking in the stunning scenery of Periyar Lake and surrounding forests. The park is also a popular destination for trekking, camping, and bamboo rafting.

Traverse through the unique mangrove forests at Sunderbans National Park

Discover the unique wildlife of the mangrove forests at Sunderbans National Park in West Bengal. It is the world's largest mangrove forest and home to the Royal Bengal tiger. On a boat safari, visitors can explore the rich ecosystem and see animals such as spotted deer, crocodiles, and various bird species. This biosphere reverse was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1987.